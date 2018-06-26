A day after suspending its study of the use of ketamine in emergency encounters with agitated people, Hennepin Healthcare said it would halt similar clinical trials that seek consent from patients only after treatment.

Dr. William Heegaard, chief medical officer for the hospital system, appeared before the Hennepin County Board Tuesday to respond to ethical concerns over a ketamine study in which patients are enrolled without their consent.

Heegaard defended Hennepin Healthcare’s practices as complying with rules and regulations, but said the hospital wants to pause its research and address complaints from politicians and the public.

“The community is hurting. I see it,” he said. “We don’t want to add to the pain and distrust ... We can do more.”

Hennepin Healthcare did not say the number of studies that will be halted, but said it would be every one with a similar consent policy unless stopping the study would put patients at risk.

Dr. William Heegaard, Hennepin Healthcare's chief medical officer, shown earlier in the month.

The hospital announced Monday night it planned to suspend the ketamine study. Heegard said Hennepin Healthcare has requested that a state regulatory board conduct a review of cases of ketamine use raised in a Minneapolis police oversight report that questioned whether officers urged paramedics to administer the drug. It will also consult with a national expert on the hospital’s research protocols and look to practices from other health care systems.

Heegard acknowledged the conversations between police and paramedics detailed in the police oversight report “could be interpreted in many ways, some of them negative,” but warned against rushing to judgment before all the facts are in.

Heegard said the use of sedatives overall is on the decline in recent years, but the ketamine has been used more frequently by Hennepin Healthcare medical personnel. He attributed this to a rise in encounters with people experiencing “profound agitation.”