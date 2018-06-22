Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates will lead an independent investigation into whether Minneapolis police officers crossed a line in urging paramedics to inject members of the public with ketamine, a powerful sedative.

“The people of Minneapolis have spoken and we’ve heard their message loud and clear,” said Mayor Jacob Frey.

Yates was the Justice Department’s second-in-command at the end of the Obama administration and acting attorney general under President Trump until he fired her for refusing to defend the travel ban executive order. In May, she announced she was returning to her old law firm to help conduct investigations.

Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said earlier this week they planned to appoint an independent investigator to examine the ketamine cases, following a Star Tribune story that included excerpts from a draft report authored by staff from the Minneapolis Office of Police Conduct Review.

The draft report, obtained by the Star Tribune, cited several examples of police asking paramedics to sedate people with ketamine on calls where both came to the scene, and questioned whether officers should be suggesting medical care.

“Between 2016 and 2017, MPD officers explicitly asked EMS to provide ketamine, either when calling for EMS services or upon arrival of the ambulance eight times,” states the report. “Also, MPD officers assisted EMTs while they injected individuals with ketamine” by holding them down while the EMS gave the shot.

Several of these cases resulted in serious medical complications, including some needing to be intubated with a breathing tube.

The report has not been made public, but its findings led police command staff to send a departmental memo ordering officers not to make suggestions on the use of sedatives.

Several City Council Members said they were “appalled” by the findings. More than a dozen people also voiced concern over the police behavior a standing-room-only council committee meeting Thursday.

This week, a council committee ordered police oversight staff to complete their report so it can be published by late July, and for an independent review of the report itself.

Leadership for Hennepin Healthcare also asked for a review of cases involving its paramedics, and a spokeswoman for North Memorial Medical Center said they will also participate.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036