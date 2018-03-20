Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has turned himself in on murder and manslaughter charges related to the July shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. A warrant was issued Tuesday for Noor's arrest on charges filed in Hennepin County District Court. Noor was booked into Hennepin County jail at 11:16 a.m., according to jail records, on a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension warrant for third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Bail was set at $500,000. Jail officials declined to release his booking photo. The charging documents, which have been filed under seal, have not yet been made public.

According to jail records, Noor is charged with third degree murder "perpetrating eminently dangerous act and evincing depraved mind" and second-degree manslaughter, "culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk."

County attorney Mike Freeman announced a 2:30 p.m. news conference Tuesday to discuss the case, which drew international attention and led to the ouster of former police chief Janeé Harteau.

Damond, 40, a native of Australia, was shot and killed July 15 after calling police to report a possible assault behind her south Minneapolis home. Noor was in the passenger seat and fired across his partner, Matthew Harrity, killing Damond. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he would decide whether to charge Noor in Damond's death, but convened a grand jury to gather additional evidence. A spokesman for Freeman declined to comment, as did Noor's attorney Thomas Plunkett.

Damond's fiancé, Don Damond and his family, along with Damond's father, John Ruszczyk and the Ruszczyk family, applauded the charges in a joint statement, calling it "one step toward justice for this iniquitous act."

"While we waited over eight months to come to this point, we are pleased with the way a grand jury and County Attorney Mike Freeman appear to have been diligent and thorough in investigating and ultimately determining that these charges are justified," the statement said. "We remain hopeful that a strong case will be presented by the prosecutor, backed by verified and detailed forensic evidence, and that this will lead to a conviction. No charges can bring our Justine back. However, justice demands accountability for those responsible for recklessly killing the fellow citizens they are sworn to protect, and today's actions reflect that."

News of the charges were met