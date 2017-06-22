Minneapolis police Chief Janeé Harteau said Thursday publicly expressed her frustrations with Twin Cities Pride’s decision to disinvite uniformed police officers from marching in this weekend’s parade.

In a letter Thursday to Pride executive director Dot Belstler, Harteau wrote that she understood the “magnitude of recent events,” and offered to sit down with Belstler to discuss “how we can work together in the coming months to make sure everyone feels both safe and welcome.”

“I am beyond disappointed that you didn’t feel you could talk with me before making such a divisive decision that has really hurt so many in our community including the LGBT members of this Department (and their family members),” wrote Harteau, the city’s first lesbian police chief. Harteau, who served as the parade’s grand marshal three years ago, called the decision “divisive” at a time when the police and community were trying to mend fractured ties. Organizers asked officers not to march in the parade in the wake of a jury’s not guilty verdict in the trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

“I really struggle to see how this decision helps our community heal and the message of division and not inclusion is hurtful to many of us,” she wrote. “Police officers are more than just officers they are human beings with families who are also part of this community.”

She later tweeted: “It’s time to be lifting each other up, not excluding one another. Saddened to be shut out from Pride. Will I be welcomed next year?”

Harteau also responded to critics on Twitter.

“We’re trending in the right direction, [although] we’re certainly not where we want to be,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau, shown last month.

“Please don’t come to Pride. You are dangerous.” One user wrote.

“Sad you believe that,” Harteau responded. “I have spent my life protecting people from harm and discrimination. You???”

Another told Harteau she would be welcome to attend out of uniform.

“Exclusion is exclusion and I’ve always come to participate out of uniform.”

A spokesman for Mayor Betsy Hodges said she had “no plans” to comment on the matter.

On Thursday, Harteau’s comments drew a mixed reaction on social media, where some commenters applauded the chief for standing up to the decision, while others urging her to work to change the department’s culture.

Harteau’s statement comes amid continued tension between police and minority communities, many who plan to attend the parade voiced their concerns about a police presence, organizers said.

The decision drew a strong reaction from law enforcement officials on both sides of the river.

St. Paul Deputy Police Chief Mary Nash said she was disappointed and that her colleagues have shared their frustration.

Nash, the department’s LGBTQ liaison, said 12 to 25 St. Paul officers have taken part in the parade in previous years.

“I understand people are angry and we can respect their feelings, but the reality is at the end of the day if we can’t work together it becomes more challenging to become better as a community and to become better as a police department,” Nash said.

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, said organizers should be “ashamed” and called the action “disturbing.”

“It’s shameful to see this group of leadership head in this direction,” Kroll said in a statement. “With the uptick in terrorist attacks worldwide, this outward anti-police sentiment is alarming. For an organization that prides itself on being accepting and inclusive, the hypocrisy amazes me.”

The annual parade, which draws about 350,000 people, has started in previous years with several marked squad cars and uniformed police officers heading down Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.

This year, organizers said, there will be only one unmarked police car — mandated for safety reasons — at the front of the parade. There will be “limited police participation in the parade itself,” Twin Cities Pride said in a statement. There will be fewer police officers in uniform compared to last year, when Minneapolis police upped their patrol after the shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, organizers said.

“We always have several police departments wanting to roll down Hennepin with lights and sirens to participate in this announcement that the parade is about to begin,” organizers said in a statement. “With the recent verdict in the Philando Castile case Twin Cities Pride has decided to forgo this part of the police participation in the parade for this year and respect the pain the community is feeling right now.”

In a Twitter exchange on Thursday, Minneapolis police said that event their officers have been asked not to march in the parade, they would still have an official presence at the event.

Twin Cities Pride Board Chairwoman Darcie Baumann said the organization did not intend to “hurt or harm or make anyone feel excluded.”

“Unfortunately, we have hurt and offended the LGBTQ police officers, and that was not at all our intent,” Baumann said. “But in the wake of the verdict, we want to be sensitive to the population that is grieving … and seeing those uniforms brings angst and tension and the feeling of unrest.”

Across the country, other Pride events are taking similar action.

Organizers in Portland, Ore., are asking officers to consider not wearing their uniforms because some “don’t feel comfortable attending alongside police in uniform,” according to the Oregonian. Various law enforcement officials were upset and at least one county sheriff’s department decided to not march at all.

In the Twin Cities, Eva Wood, anti-violence program director at the LGBTQ rights organization OutFront, said she supports the organizers’ decision.

“I personally think they made the right call,” Wood said.

The increased police presence in response to the Orlando shooting at Pride last year left many people of color feeling “unsafe,” Wood said.

“Specifically, the queer and trans people of color reached out to us saying cops in uniform at Pride might make white people feel safe, but not us.”

Staff writer Karen Zamora contributed to this report.