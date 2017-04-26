Hours after Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau announced two key leadership promotions on Wedneday, Mayor Betsy Hodges rejected Harteau's choice to lead the Fourth Precinct.

John Delmonico, the former longtime head of the police union, was picked by Harteau to take over the city’s Fourth Precinct on the North Side.

Late Wednesday, Hodges said she informed Harteau that Delmonico "will not be the inspector of the Fourth Precinct" and that she looks forward to working with the chief to find a new one.

Delmonico served as president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, which represents the city’s 850 rank and file officers, from 1999 to 2015 when he was defeated in a re-election bid by Lt. Bob Kroll.

Harteau said Delmonico fostered several long standing community partnerships, including his membership on the Police Community Relationship Council.

The group, created in 2003, met for five years, during which time Delmonico worked with 18 community members to help craft the Federal Mediation Agreement outlining policies and practices to help strengthen community relations.

Hodges said in her statement that she didn't make the decision lightly and only learned of the decision Wednesday. "While I appreciate Lt. Delmonico's many years of service and believe that there are many leadership roles for which he could be a good fit, that does not include inspector of the Fourth Precinct.

In Wednesday's other leadership move, Michael Kjos will be the department’s deputy chief in charge of the newly formed Operations Bureau.

Kjos will oversee all aspects of 911 response at the precinct level and fill a vacancy on the executive team left by the retirement of Assistant Chief Kris Arneson and the promotion of Deputy Chief Medaria Arradondo.

“Inspector Kjos has really excelled in building strong and lasting partnerships with the communities he works with, and it’s led to several important crime prevention and law enforcement strategies in the Fourth Precinct. I know he’ll bring his high level of energy and collaborative spirit to the rest of the city, as our officers continue to work hard to combat crime and connect with those we serve,” Harteau said in a statement.

Kjos has worked as a patrol officer and supervisor in the First, Third and Fourth precincts throughout his career, which began in 1988. In 2012 he was named the First Precinct inspector in downtown Minneapolis before taking over as the Fourth Precinct inspector in 2015. He moved back to the Fourth Precinct a year ago and has led his team’s dramatic increases in violent crime arrests and illegal gun seizures, the chief said.

In her statement, Hodges said she celebrates Kjos' selection.