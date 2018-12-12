Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of trying to abduct an 8-year-old girl outside a southwest Minneapolis elementary school on Tuesday evening.

Authorities believe a white male, approximately 50 to 60 years old with a long black beard attempted to kidnap the child around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 41st St. West and Chowen Av. South — just outside Lake Harriet Lower Elementary School.

The man grabbed the girl, who was able to escape and run back inside for help, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn.

The suspect was last seen wearing a flat cap “newspaper-style” hat, black jacket and peach pants, police said. He’s described as 6 feet tall with a thin build and a beard down to his chest.

KARE 11 News reporter Karla Hult posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that her two young daughters attend the school and witnessed a man grab one of their friends while they played hide and seek outside.

“The child screamed and kicked her way free, my daughters tell me, before the man took off running,” said Hult, adding that her girls were interviewed by police.

“I don’t think my girls understand the implications of what they witnessed,” she wrote. “But their mom, who’s reported often on Jacob [Wetterling]’s story, does. Giving them an extra kiss... along with some safety reminders... before bed tonight. I encourage all of you to do the same with your beautiful babes, too...”

Investigators are checking local surveillance video in the Linden Hills neighborhood and combing the area for evidence.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be texted to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information.

All tips are anonymous and information leading to an arrest could earn a financial reward.