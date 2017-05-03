The Minneapolis Park Board will take its final vote tonight to expunge the name Lake Calhoun in favor of Bde Maka Ska, the lake’s original Dakota name.

Advocates for the name change, including representatives of the Dakota community, have long lobbied for the change because John C. Calhoun, the seventh vice president of the United States, was an ardent supporter of slavery and a signer of the Indian Removal Act.

The vote comes as part of the board’s approval of the Calhoun-Harriet master plan.

If the name change passes, the Park Board would need to send a request to the Hennepin County Board, which would have to hold a public hearing, vote to approve the change, then make a proposal to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR would have to appeal to U.S. Board of Geographic Names for federal use and final approval.

Hundreds of supporters of the name change attended an April 19 meeting at which the Park Board’s planning committee voted unanimously to recommend that Lake Calhoun be renamed Bde Maka Ska.

In the past, the board had settled on not changing the name of Minneapolis’ most popular lake but installed signs bearing both Bde Maka Ska and Lake Calhoun.

But after Yale University recently deleted Calhoun’s name from one of its residential colleges, the renaming idea was revived. However, not all Park Board commissioners have favored the name change.

Park Board President Anita Tabb, whose district stretches from the downtown riverfront to the city’s western border and Lake Calhoun, has previously said the change “doesn’t really address problems of equity” and the push to scrap Calhoun’s name from the lake was the start down a slippery slope.

Michael Wilson, who served on the Park Board’s advisory committee, said he voted against dropping Calhoun’s name from the lake.

“I object to stripping away that part of our shared history,” he said. “I strongly support also recognizing the history of the Native people who love this beautiful place by using the dual name.”

In addition to the name change, the master plan the Park Board will vote on Wednesday includes plans for trails and other facilities around Lake Calhoun and Lake Harriet.

Many park users are pushing the Park Board add an at-grade trail and sidewalk crossing of Lake Street west of E. Calhoun Parkway to the plan. The crossing was initially recommended, but later removed from the plan.

“This walking and biking crossing will relieve crowding in the underpass, which will improve safety in the area,” said Joshua Houdek, land use and transportation program manager at Sierra Club North Star Chapter.