More than 100 parents, students and school staff members pleaded with the Minneapolis school board Tuesday night to preserve jobs and funds in the face of a massive deficit.

Students in Spanish Heritage program at Roosevelt High School carried “Our School, Our Heritage” signs and implored district leaders to not “delete our history.”

One by one, students and parents gave emotionally moving remarks. Washburn parent Margaret Miller said she and her husband, Chris, are panicking about budget cuts instead of looking forward to their son’s graduation next year.

The drastic cuts, Miller said, will eliminate the people her son, who has an Individualized Education Program, depends on in order to attain his diploma.

“Please reconsider the impending budget,” she said fighting back tears.

Superintendent Ed Graff, said that the district is monitoring equity as it makes the cuts.

“We’re making extremely difficult decisions now, which I know has an impact on every single person in this district,” he said. “Our goal is to create sustainable learning environment for all students in the coming years.”

One of the protesters yelled: “How about now?”

Graff said the district has had to fund hefty subsidies for special education. Last year alone, he said, the district pulled $56 million from its general funds to spend on special education.

Protesters also planned to pressure school board members to pass a resolution that would allow district leaders to tap reserves until other options are found. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers posted a Facebook notice inviting union members to “protest the excessive budget cuts and insist that the board reject the current proposal and pass one that provides funding for the schools our students deserve!!!”

Last year, the state’s third-largest school system announced that it faces a $33 million deficit for the 2018-19 school year, largely because of declining enrollment and revenue that hasn’t kept up with inflation and rising operating expenses. To address earlier shortfalls, the school system has relied on its reserves for the past seven years.

District leaders now say that is no longer an option. The money only used for one-time programs or emergencies has dropped from $122 million to $42 million and is expected to drop to $25 million by the end of the school year.

Discontent has been rising since the district recently said that it would eliminate 350-400 full-time positions. At the building level, Patrick Henry is expected to cut $1.9 million, putting Japanese, English, math and physical education teachers’ jobs on the chopping block. At Washburn, $1.6 million in cuts, or 13 percent of the budget, could mean losing social workers and security staff. The number of counselors would drop from six to two for the 1,600-student high school.

In addition to the school cuts, the district is looking to adjust transportation and lobby state legislators for more special education funding. Voters also may be asked to pitch in more through an extra $18 million referendum and $12 million technology levy in November.

The school board also approved the two-year tentative contract that offers teachers a 0.5 percent pay hike, retroactive to July 1, 2017. The pay increases would cost the school system $2.4 million, which is also projected in the budget.