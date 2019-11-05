Minneapolis will not be on the hook for any costs from Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign rally Sunday at the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena, forestalling the sort of controversy that surrounded President Donald Trump's recent campaign rally at the Target Center.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said their department had nothing to do with the Sanders rally, which was handled by the university's police department. City of Minneapolis spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said other city departments, like traffic control, also didn't have any costs from the event.

Sanders' event came a few weeks after a political firestorm between Mayor Jacob Frey and the Trump campaign over costs associated with Trump's October rally in downtown Minneapolis.

Under federal law, candidates are not required to foot cities' bills for services associated such events. However, before Trump's event at the city-owned Target Center, Frey told the Trump campaign it would have to pay an estimated $530,000 for city expenses like police time and traffic control. The bulk of that cost estimate, $400,000, would cover public safety expenses, according to the city. The campaign refused to pay the additional costs.

The University of Minnesota doesn't have a final cost estimate for Sanders' event, U spokesman Jake Ricker said, and he was unsure when they would have the tally. He said facility use agreements for such events typically include a facility rental fee, security, police, parking, custodial staff and other costs that the campaign must pay. The university did not request any outside assistance from the city for Sunday's event, Ricker said.

"We pay all costs that are agreed to as a condition of the permit at a particular venue. We have no outstanding bills from 2016 and have no intentions of leaving unpaid bills to venues or municipalities this cycle either," Sanders' spokeswoman Sarah Ford said in a statement.

Sanders was among the candidates in the 2016 election who left cities with significant public security bills after his rallies. But The Center for Public Integrity, which has tracked local government bills for various political campaign events, found Sanders recorded the expenses in his campaign filings and paid them off in following years.

Sanders' visit to Duluth in 2018 cost the city only $144.62, compared to tens of thousands of dollars for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who made separate visits to that city last year, according to Duluth spokeswoman Kate Van Daele. She said various factors contributed to the lower cost of the Sanders event, including the need for more law enforcement coordination when it is a president or vice president visiting. Duluth did not seek reimbursement for any of those political visits, Van Daele said, because cities historically haven't received repayments.

Trump's rally at the Target Center, which seats more than 19,000 people, also was much larger than Sanders' rally at Williams Arena, which holds around 14,000. The Trump rally also was marked by large protests on surrounding Minneapolis streets.