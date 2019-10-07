Minneapolis city officials say they’re unsure how much money the city will have to spend for security and other services during President Donald Trump’s campaign visit this week — but they have a feeling it’s going to be expensive.

As the presidential race continues to heat up, particularly with Trump determined to flip Minnesota in his favor, the burden on cities to provide security and coordination assistance is mounting. With official presidential visits, cities typically shoulder the extra security costs. But Trump’s campaign rally at Target Center this Thursday is forcing Minneapolis city officials to reckon with something other cities nationwide have experienced: Tens of thousands of dollars in unreimbursed costs.

Mark Ruff, the acting city coordinator for Minneapolis, said in a Saturday e-mail to a concerned resident that Minneapolis is aware of how other cities have fared with taking on costs associated with Trump’s visits. He said he has spoken with El Paso city officials, who are still waiting for $600,000 they billed the Trump campaign after his campaign rally in February. Minneapolis does not have a contract with the Trump campaign and is in talks with AEG, which owns Target Center, to figure out who will be responsible for various expenses, according to the e-mail, which was obtained by the Star Tribune.

“The City has a contingency in its budget for uncertainties such as snow removal, public safety, and other costs,” Ruff said in the e-mail. “Our staff’s orientation and direction from Council is use every effort possible to not to spend the contingency in any calendar year.”

Ruff also said in the e-mail City Council members and the City Attorney’s office will be looking into campaign costs soon since “this likely will not be the last major campaign event in our city before the 2020 elections.”

Robin McPherson, Minneapolis Police Department’s finance director, said in a Sept. 26 e-mail to city officials that the agency has not sought reimbursement for campaign rallies because it was “to ensure public safety not security for the candidate and any costs have been nominal.” But she said Trump’s rally “will be significantly more expensive and extensive.”

“The timing of this is going to require some very careful planning between this, baseball, zombie pub and more,” McPherson said in her e-mail. “While not all on the same day, they are close together which will take some scheduling magic. Additionally, some of this will result in schedule changes, which ups the cost.”

Trump’s visit to Duluth last year cost the city more than $69,000. The city’s cost estimate includes regular staff hours and overtime, materials and equipment usage. City staff did not send the Trump campaign an invoice because they did want to expend more staff time requesting a reimbursement they knew they would not receive, Duluth spokeswoman Kate Van Daele said.

“We just don’t hear back historically,” Van Daele said. “So that’s why we, regardless of party, we just have chosen not to invoice because traditionally that’s been our experience, and the experience of a lot of other municipalities.”

Duluth staff have talked with employees in the Twin Cities and other cities across the region about whether communities are gaining traction with getting reimbursement requests fulfilled, she said.

“Really we have heard over and over again: No. This is very common practice that regardless of whether an invoice were to be sent, they are not reimbursed,” she said.

Duluth also tracked the cost for Vice President Mike Pence’s visit, which cost more than $31,000.

“It certainly adds up to a big number statewide ... It’s just one more expense for our city and others that don’t plan on this,” Van Daele said.

Staff writer Eric Roper contributed to this report.