Minneapolis Mayor Betsy gave a wide-ranging State of the City speech Tuesday at a mosque in north Minneapolis, covering everything from Nicollet Mall and President Trump to affordable housing and workforce development.

Running for re-election in November, Hodges said the city must embrace the discomfort of transformation, a theme of her campaign, and work tirelessly to create “One Minneapolis” that “works for everyone,” and where everyone contributes to making the city work for everyone else.

She invoked the metaphor of the seed, breaking apart to make way for new life, to describe what’s happening in Minnesota’s largest city.

“Minneapolis, our shell is cracked. And from that will come the full flower of our potential, whatever we are destined to be,” Hodges said. “To some, who can only see this moment, it may indeed look like complete destruction. In reality, it is transformation.”

In the mayoral campaign, Hodges faces several competitors, including DFL state Rep. Ray Dehn, Nekima Levy-Pounds, Council Member Jacob Frey, Tom Hoch and Aswar Rahman.

She made a point of giving the annual speech at Masjid An-Nur (the Mosque of Light) at 1729 Lyndale Av. N, in an effort to reassure the city’s Muslim community that she and the city stand with them despite the antagonism of Muslims by the Trump Administration.

The sign behind Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges at Masjid an-Nur mosque reads “There is no God but Allah and Muhammed (Peace be upon him) is His messenger.”

Unlike past State of the City speeches, Hodges’ address wasn’t an official City Council meeting, after officials determined it would be best to avoid First Amendment concerns over holding city proceedings at a place of worship. Still, two-thirds of council members attended the speech, along with about 125 others who removed their shoes before entering the place of worship.

Standing on a podium in white ankle socks, Hodges spoke for 45 minutes, ticking off initiatives and accomplishments.

“The state of our city is strong. We are growing,” she said. “We are increasingly known for what is great about us and for the strong, creative ways we are tackling our biggest challenges.”

On Nicollet Mall, which is still under construction, while “discomfort is at its most acute,” Hodges said, “the finish line is actually in sight” for a transformation that “will be good for all of us.”

On public safety, Hodges pointed out that all officers responding to 911 calls are now wearing body cameras. She also said communities along West Broadway and in Little Earth are designing public safety strategies for themselves with the help of $500,000 in city funding, a project Hodges cited as “a daring, first-of-its-kind effort” to build trust between residents and police.

Such efforts are central to her tenure as mayor. “We can only have true public safety with public trust,” she said.

Hodges repeated her commitment to resist President Trump and stand in the way of his “attack and unfairly-targeted policy” against Muslims.

“When Donald Trump comes after any part of our community, he’ll find 419,000 Minneapolitans and me standing squarely in his way,” she said. “That’s the kind of wall I can support.”

The mayor called for land-use policies that encourage density in order to maintain housing affordability, asked the city to join the global battle against climate change, lauded the city’s “civically-engaged, forward-thinking corporate leadership,” and said it’s important for the city to help ensure businesses have the workforce they need.

“To be more than just a great city, to be a new city: shining as a beacon brightly enough to show our nation and the world that when we come together as a people, in government and in community, it is possible to be transformed,” she said.

