Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and Acting Police Chief Medaria Arradondo will announce changes to the Minneapolis Police Department’s policy regarding body-worn cameras Wednesday morning, just hours ahead of a briefing for City Council members on the current body camera program.

The mayor’s office said Hodges and Arradondo will hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

Minneapolis City Council members will be briefed on an audit of the police department’s body camera program at 1:30 p.m. The briefing comes just over a week after Justine Damond was shot and killed by an officer in south Minneapolis.

The July 15 shooting was not captured on video because neither officer involved had turned on his body camera, and the squad car’s dashboard camera was also not running. The incident has drawn international attention and sharp criticism of Minneapolis Police, and led to the resignation of police Chief Janeé Harteau on Friday.

There have also been persistent questions about why the officers’ body cameras weren’t turned on. Last week, Mayor Betsy Hodges said in an online statement that she expects officers to turn on their cameras as soon as they begin responding to a call. She also called for an independent audit.

State law requires law enforcement agencies that use body cameras to arrange for an independent audit every two years, starting in 2018.

In Burnsville, the first Minnesota city to equip its police officers with body cameras, the police department has done internal audits to measure body camera use, said police Chief Eric Gieseke.

The department’s policy is similar to others around the state, and generally requires officers to turn on their body cameras when an interaction, such as a traffic stop, field interview or enforcement action begins.

In the seven years since the department started using body cameras, there have been a few occasions where officers didn’t record an incident, Gieseke said. In the beginning, he said, the cameras were a tough sell for some officers. But over time, he said, usage has improved and officers often turn on the cameras even when they’re not required to.

“It’s so beneficial in resolving complaints — even complaints of a small nature,” Gieseke said. “It really sold itself over the years.”