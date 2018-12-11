The Minneapolis Institute of Art is losing its longtime director to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Kaywin Feldman, who a decade ago became the first woman to lead the Minneapolis museum, will become the first female director of the prestigious National Gallery, the institutions announced Tuesday morning.

As director and president, Feldman, 52, has modernized the massive Minneapolis Institute of Art, launching its first contemporary art department, weaving new technology into its galleries and overseeing exhibitions that broke attendance records and the unwritten rules of what a museum exhibition could be.

During her tenure, attendance doubled — to more than 711,000 in fiscal year 2018. (The record high came in 2018, when 891,000 people visited.)

Feldman’s new gig, which she begins in March, lifts her into another echelon: The National Gallery, located on the National Mall, boasts some 5.2 million visitors a year. Mia’s operating budget of $35 million compares with the National Gallery’s $168 million.

“She’s a person of extraordinary talent and courage and vision,” said Nivin MacMillan, longtime member of Mia’s board of trustees. “It’s only natural for her to move onto another, bigger institution. While we are brokenhearted for the moment, we’re incredibly proud.”

The announcement comes at a time of churn for some of Minnesota’s biggest arts organizations. The Walker Art Center’s new executive director starts in January. The Minnesota Orchestra, which just welcomed a new CEO, announced last week that its music director, Osmo Vänskä, will step down in 2022. The 40-year director of the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota is set to step down in 2020.

In an interview, Feldman praised the National Gallery’s “extraordinary” collection and noted its reputation as “the nation’s art museum.”

“What I care most about is the way that art impacts people and people’s lives,” she said. “I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved here, in being able to do that for our community. And of course, moving to Washington just gives that work a bigger platform.”

During the monthslong search for its next director, the fifth in its 77-year history, the National Gallery weighed dozens of candidates and interviewed seven, said its president Frederick W. Beinecke. At the Minneapolis Institute of Art and, before that, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Feldman made the institutions “attractive to a broader audience and increased the audience in both places,” Beinecke said. The board and staff in D.C. hope she can do the same there, he said.

“We would like to have the gallery understood, recognized and appreciated by a wider and probably more diverse audience,” Beinecke said.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art’s board will meet this week to discuss Feldman’s plans and the search for the next director, MacMillan said. Feldman is the first person to serve as the Nivin and Duncan MacMillan director and president, a title that nods to the Nivin and Duncan MacMillan Foundation’s $8 million gift in 2014 endowing the position.

“The success she’s had here, I think it reflects well on Mia itself,” MacMillan said. “There is fertile soil to work with here.”