The puck stops at City Hall.

The Minneapolis Zoning Board of Adjustment nixed a south Minneapolis homeowner’s appeal for a front-yard hockey rink.

Phil Malkerson put up the winter rink in the front yard of his corner lot in the Lynnhurst neighborhood because it wouldn’t fit among the towering oak trees in his backyard. But after a neighbor complained, city officials informed Malkerson that the rink was too close to his lot line. He either had to take the rink down or obtain a variance from the 25-foot setback.

At a meeting Thursday afternoon, the board rejected his request for a variance on a 5 to 3 vote, noting that it wasn’t a vote against hockey rinks, just the location of this one.

The city’s planning commission had recommended that the variance be denied, saying, “Front yards, specifically, are intended to present a consistent street front and to protect the use and enjoyment of neighboring front yards,” the staff report states. “The ice rink is significantly closer to the front lot line than anything else on the block, with the exception of landscaping, which is not regulated by the zoning code.”