The city of Minneapolis will halt water shut-offs for the next month so people can continue to wash their hands amid concerns about the outbreak.

"At a time when hygiene is essential for protecting everyone's public health, it is critical that all of our residents can clean and wash their hands," Mayor Jacob Frey announced in a tweet Friday morning.

City officials said they are working now to determine what additional steps they should take to help limit the spread of COVID-19, as the number of confirmed cases in Minnesota continues to grow. The news comes as Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency to help with the state's coronavirus efforts.

Minneapolis City Council members received a briefing on the city's preparedness efforts Friday morning. They initially closed the meeting to the public, but agreed to open it after the Star Tribune objected.

Interim City Coordinator Mark Ruff told council members that, based on information provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, he believes Minneapolis is well equipped to continue providing safe, clean water to residents. He said their key treatment facility can operate with 10 people, and additional staffers will be available if some fall ill.

Gretchen Musicant, the city's health commissioner, said the city set up an "incident command" center a couple of weeks ago. That allows city departments to more quickly coordinate with each other on coronavirus efforts, and makes it easier for the city to identify a point person when they're coordinating with other agencies, Musicant said. She said she also attended a White House briefing on the coronavirus and spoke to members of Congress about emergency funding, should it become necessary.

Multiple council members asked Musicant what the city could do to help ensure that people who need toilet paper, medicine and other supplies can get them as people clear the shelves at local stores in their efforts to prepare.

Musicant said she believes some of that shopping is driven by fear, noting that it's a "time of uncertainty."

"They're not leaving anything for the people who can only buy one at a time," she said.

Musicant said she hopes the city will emphasize the importance of community, encouraging people to also consider the needs of others.

The city is also evaluating how its employees should change their work routines. While some people could in theory work remotely, others, such as first-responders, cannot.

Ruff said about a third of the city's workforce must be out in the community to do their jobs.

City officials are expected to provide more details on coronavirus preparations at a news conference Friday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated.