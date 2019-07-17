A day after sending a ­violation notice to the owners of Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar, the city of Minneapolis’ licensing division is dropping one of the infractions.

The letter, sent out Monday, cited the downtown restaurant for an employee who tried to get back into the bar after a shooting, and who became “verbally and physically resistant to officers.” The city dismissed the violation Tuesday after Crave reported that the man did not in fact work for the bar, said Linda Roberts, the city’s assistant manager of business licensing.

Crave still faces another violation for failing to provide adequate security. The city has asked the owners to draft a proposal for stricter security in light of last weekend’s shooting, which injured two patrons.