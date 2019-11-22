Health care providers in Minneapolis will soon be prohibited from using conversion therapy on minors.

The controversial practice, which has been denounced by many medical organizations, seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The City Council approved the ban on Friday morning, and Mayor Jacob Frey will sign it, according to spokesman Darwin Forsyth. Minneapolis will then become the first city in Minnesota to enact such a ban.

Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, a co-author of the ban, described it as an “effort to protect our most vulnerable residents in the city of Minneapolis.”

To enforce the ban, the city would rely on people to file complaints with its civil rights department, which will then investigate and, if appropriate, issue fines of up to $1,000 per day.

It’s unclear how many people administer conversion therapy within the city limits.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.