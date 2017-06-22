Hundreds of low-wage workers, business owners and activists descended on Minneapolis City Hall Thursday to testify about the proposed $15 minimum wage, packing the council chambers as demonstrators supporting the wage hike chanted and beat drums just outside the door.
The hearing was the last chance for the public to weigh in on the minimum wage proposal, which has become a high-profile issue at City Hall, in the Minneapolis business community and on the campaign trail as a progressive field of council and mayoral hopefuls race toward Election Day in November.
The debate has been less about whether the minimum wage should increase than about how, and when. Local activists connected to the national organization 15 Now have pushed for a $15 minimum wage for all workers, as soon as possible. They’ve come head-to-head with small business owners, especially those in the restaurant industry, who say a one-size-fits-all wage increase won’t work for them.
The City Council is expected to vote on the minimum wage ordinance by the end of the month, a decision that will affect hundreds of businesses and thousands of workers.
If the ordinance passes, Minneapolis will join other cities, including Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., that have passed similar ordinances and are phasing in wage increases over time. None has yet reached the full $15 wage, so it’s tough to predict what effect the increase could ultimately have here.
The Minneapolis City Council released a proposed minimum wage ordinance June 6. It would require both large and small businesses to pay $15 an hour by the summer of 2022, without counting tips as wages. Younger workers could be paid a “training wage” for 90 days rather than the full $15.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.