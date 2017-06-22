Gallery: Jennifer Schellenberg, bartender at Red Rabbit, left, and Heather Bray, owner of the Lowbrow, delivered petitions on behalf of the Pathway to $15 coalition to Minneapolis City Council members during Thursday's hearing.

Gallery: Andrea Debora, a server at Young Joni and supporter of the Pathway to $15 coalition, waved her hands in support of speaker Adam Borgen during Thursday afternoon's $15 minimum wage hearing.

Gallery: Shona Kiki Kramer-LaBorde of Minneapolis, representing YPAC, chanted in the hallway outside the council chambers in support of a $15 minimum wage.

Gallery: Shona Kiki Kramer-LaBorde (left) and Isuru Herath (right), both of Minneapolis, chanted in the packed hallway outside of the Council Chambers.

Gallery: Cat Salonek, an activist with the Communication Workers of America, led a chant for a $15 minimum wage outside of the Minneapolis City Hall chambers Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of low-wage workers, business owners and activists descended on Minneapolis City Hall Thursday to testify about the proposed $15 minimum wage, packing the council chambers as demonstrators supporting the wage hike chanted and beat drums just outside the door.

The hearing was the last chance for the public to weigh in on the minimum wage proposal, which has become a high-profile issue at City Hall, in the Minneapolis business community and on the campaign trail as a progressive field of council and mayoral hopefuls race toward Election Day in November.

The debate has been less about whether the minimum wage should increase than about how, and when. Local activists connected to the national organization 15 Now have pushed for a $15 minimum wage for all workers, as soon as possible. They’ve come head-to-head with small business owners, especially those in the restaurant industry, who say a one-size-fits-all wage increase won’t work for them.

The City Council is expected to vote on the minimum wage ordinance by the end of the month, a decision that will affect hundreds of businesses and thousands of workers.

If the ordinance passes, Minneapolis will join other cities, including Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., that have passed similar ordinances and are phasing in wage increases over time. None has yet reached the full $15 wage, so it’s tough to predict what effect the increase could ultimately have here.

The Minneapolis City Council released a proposed minimum wage ordinance June 6. It would require both large and small businesses to pay $15 an hour by the summer of 2022, without counting tips as wages. Younger workers could be paid a “training wage” for 90 days rather than the full $15.