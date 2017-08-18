In Minneapolis, plastic bags are still free — for now.

On Friday, the City Council delayed voting on an ordinance that would attach a 5-cent fee to bags that retailers provide. City staff will gather more input from residents and retailers, and figure out how to use bag fees to pay for local waste reduction efforts.

More than a year ago, the council passed an ordinance banning plastic bags and charging a fee for paper bags. But the day before it was supposed to go into effect, Gov. Mark Dayton signed a budget bill containing a provision, co-authored by Republican legislators, prohibiting cities from banning any type of bag.

The ordinance under consideration Friday was an effort to work within the boundaries of state law while encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags. It would have required retailers to collect a fee for any bags they provide to customers, including plastic, paper, compostable and reusable bags. The were exceptions, including bags used to package bulk grocery items, dry-cleaning bags and bags used for carryout at restaurants. Customers who use public assistance to buy food wouldn’t have to pay the fee.

The proposed fee drew opposition from groups representing bag manufacturers, who argued it would hurt low-income shoppers and put more money in the pockets of corporations.

In a tense exchange between council members Friday, Council Member Cam Gordon — the chief author of the fee ordinance — said delaying the vote seemed to be a response to industry opposition.

Council President Barb Johnson, who suggested the delay, said that wasn’t the case.

“It is actually small businesses and the community itself that tells me this is an onerous thing to do,” she said.