A Minnesota entrepreneur who developed a restaurant app has filed a federal lawsuit against Facebook after the social media behemoth released an app with an identical name.

In 2014, Blair Sargent founded “RoundmUp” in St. Louis Park to develop online products. Two years later, he released the app called “Lasso,” a social media app that encouraged friends to eat out and provided local food and restaurant deals.

Sargent applied for a trademark for Lasso and spent about $12,500 advertising his app on Facebook from May 2017 to September 2018, according to the federal suit filed on Monday.

In November, Facebook launched its own app called “Lasso.” That app was meant to compete with another popular social media platform called “TikTok,” where users record and loop short videos of themselves.

After Facebook came out with “Lasso,” the Minneapolis-based app saw its downloads and user retention drop drastically, according to the lawsuit, while its advertising costs on Facebook increased 183 percent.

Facebook has not immediately responded to a request for comment.