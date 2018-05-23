It’s the country’s park systems biggest competition, and Minneapolis keeps taking gold.

The Trust for Public Land, which scores big cities on various park measures, on Wednesday awarded Minneapolis the top score among the nation’s 100 large city park systems. St. Paul ranked second.

It’s Minneapolis’ sixth year at No. 1. In 2015, the Twin Cities tied at the top spot.

A news conference at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in south Minneapolis is scheduled Wednesday afternoon to announce the results.

“I’m thrilled that our park system continues to earn accolades,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “We have world class parks and the world is taking notice.”

The city’s parks and recreation facilities scored 84.2 points on the Trust for Public Land’s grading system — down from 87.5 points last year. St. Paul accumulated 82.5 points. The scoring considers factors that measure residents’ access to parks, from total acreage to the number of off-leash dog parks per capita.

According to the Trust for Public Land, Minneapolis spends $249 per capita on parks and St. Paul spends $218 per capita — up from last year by a few dollars.

In the close competition, St. Paul has more amenities than Minneapolis. Its 7.8 basketball hoops per capita is more than double the hoops per capita in Minneapolis. St. Paul has more splashpads and spraygrounds, but Minneapolis has more shoreline (not a factor in the ranking). The capital city has more restroom availability and provides 10.5 restrooms per 10,000 residents, compared with 6.8 in Minneapolis.

But Minneapolis has more dog parks, playgrounds and recreation centers per capita. Its median park size — 5.7 acres — is bigger than the median size in St. Paul — 3.2 acres.

As far as residents’ proximity to parks, the data remained the same from last year. Ninety-seven percent of Minneapolis residents and 96 percent of St. Paul residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. San Francisco, ranked fifth, is the only city where all residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.

“Both organizations do really well in planning and maintaining their work,” said Charlie McCabe, director of the Center for City Park Excellence at the Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit that works with public and nonprofit agencies to protect parklands.