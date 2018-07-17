Twins third baseman Miguel Sano has left the Class A Fort Myers Miracle, where he was sent last month, to return to the Dominican Republic to take care of a family matter.

It is not clear when he will return.

Sano has played in 19 games for the Miracle, in addition to working with coaches and others at the Twins' minor-league facility in an attempt to regain the form that made him an All-Star last season. He is batting .328 with two home runs.

Sano was demoted on June 14. He was batting .203 in 37 games for the Twins with seven home runs and 66 strikeouts in 148 at-bats. In 2017, he batted .264 for the Twins with 27 home runs in 114 games.

A leg injury that required off-season surgery kept him out of the lineup for the final weeks of last season, including the Twins' Wild Card game loss to the Yankees.