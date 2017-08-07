Gallery: The Minnesota Vikings' Isaac Fruechte stretches out during the afternoon practice session on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Mankato, Minn.

Gallery: The Minnesota Vikings stretch out before an afternoon practice session on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Mankato, Minn.

Gallery: Rodney Adams autographed a photo for a fan after rookies and select players arrived at Vikings training camp at Minnesota State University Mankato Sunday July 23, 2017 in Mankato, MN.

Gallery: Chad Greenway and his family watched fireworks after Vikings practice at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2016 in Mankato.

Gallery: Mankato, MN 8/5/99 - The 4th day of Vikings training camp in Mankato. -- Mankato Mn, 8/17/99....Noel Scarlett a 320 pound Vikings noise tackle lifts 10-week old Logan Muller of Austin Mn up so his mother Autumn can take his picture with the rookie Viking. The Vikings break camp on Thursday and they will travel to Cleveland where they will play the Browns on Saturday.

Gallery: After checking in at Gage Center for training camp, quarterback Daunte Culpepper was ready to roll. He went for a spin on his bicycle, the preferred mode of transportation around training camp (besides luxury SUV�s). He�s riding a kids BMX model.

Gallery: 7/24/95...Vikings defensive coordinator Tony Dungy leads his defense across a practice field on the first day of camp in Mankato, Minn. .-- Must credit Star Tribune photograph by Jerry Holt

Gallery: (Monday,07/31/00_Riverfalls,Wis.) - - - - - Viking fans exit the practice field at Viking 2000 training camp on the Riverfalls campus of the U. of W. Monday afternoon about 5:00pm following the days practice.

Gallery: July 26, 2003 Mankato, MN- Minnesota Vikings Training Camp-- Vikings Head Coach Mike Tice, winks at fans during the morning practice on Saturday at Mankato State University in Mankato, MN. The Vikings will be at camp until August 14th.

Gallery: July 31, 2002 Minnesota Vikings Training camp-- Minnesota State University Mankato Minnesota Vikings sign autographs for fans during the afternoon practice of Training Camp in Mankato, MN on Wednesday. Head Coach Mike Tice canceled the afternoon practice and had players sign autographs for the fans.

Gallery: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune July 30, 2004 Mankato, MN � Minnesota State University, Mankato � Vikings Training Camp-- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper, is greeted by media and fans as he got out of his car after arriving at Vikings training camp in Mankato on Friday. Players were scheduled to report to camp on Friday. Practice begins on Saturday.

Gallery: New Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre looks on during NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2009 in Eden Prairie, Minn. The 39-year-old quarterback took a plane to Minnesota on Tuesday, drove to Vikings training camp and was in a helmet and pads less than 90 minutes after arriving.

Gallery: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune July 30, 2004 Mankato, MN � Minnesota State University, Mankato � Vikings Training Camp-- Former University of Minnesota and professional wrestler Brock Lesnar, walks with companion Sable to check in at Vikings training camp in Mankato on Friday afternoon.

Gallery: The Vikings training camp continues in Mankato. -- Rookie wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stood tall among his teammates as they stretched at the start of practice Thursday morning at Mankato State University.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings wide receivers Cris Carter, #80, and Randy Moss, #84, take a knee during Monday morning practice at Vikings Training Camp in Mankato, MN. Moss practiced in pads with the rest of the team on Monday despite leaving Saturday night's game with an injury.

Gallery: Vikings defensive lineman Brian Robison pushed a cart with his essentials as he moved into Gage Hall on the Minnesota State University campus in Mankato in 2011. The era of the Vikings living in Gage, notorious for its lack of air conditioning, ended when the dormitory was torn down in 2013.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings, led by Donovan McNabb, made their way to an afternoon walk-through during training camp in Mankato in 2011.

Gallery: Vikings fans seeking autographs try to get the attention of players in 2003.

Gallery: Fans crowded the fence to get a closer shot of their favorite Viking Randy Moss in Mankato in 2001.

Gallery: The Minnesota Vikings huddled together for a moment before the start of practice on Thursday morning in Mankato, MN. Thursday's practice was the first after teammates Korey Stringer death.

Gallery: Randy Moss put his arm around head coach Dennis Green as Green addressed the media in Mankato on Aug, 1, 2001, about the death of offensive lineman Korey Stringer.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Korey Stringer during practice in Mankato on Tuesday, July 31, 2001. Later that day, Stringer was taken to a hospital with symptoms of heatstroke, and he died early the next morning. He was 27.

Gallery: LeShun Daniels and Korey Stringer, both of which grew up in Warren, Ohio and played football together as kids, hang out just outside their Viking training camp dorm on the Mankato State campus after Thursday (7/31) mornings practice.

Gallery: Kids wanting the autograph of Vikings safety Robert Griffith chased his Hummer while he looked for a parking spot at Mankato's Gage Hall in 2000.

Gallery: Randy Moss was surrounded by Vikings fans as he and his teammates arrived in Mankato for training camp in 1999, the year after Moss' spectacular 1998 rookie season.

Gallery: New Vikings owner Red McCombs rallied the crowd in Mankato before the Vikings' first scrimmage in 1998.

Gallery: Vikings coach Dennis Green enjoyed himself as he mingled with the players during the afternoon workout in 1993.

Gallery: In 1984, new Vikings head coach Les Steckel looked down at two Vikings who fell to the ground at the end of the ironman competition during the opening day of the Viking's training camp on July 21, 1984. The Viking players took part in a eight-event competition that tested speed, and endurance.

Gallery: Quarterbacks Fran Tarkenton, left, and Tommy Kramer were able to smile during a drill at the first day of Vikings training camp in 1978 at Mankato State University. Tarkenton would retire after the season.

Gallery: July 26, 1972 Bill Brown (30)led his Minnesota Vikings teammates out of the dressing room and onto the field for the beginning of training camp Wednesday. July 27, 1972 Powell Krueger

Gallery: Dr. Don Lannin puts the tape to Jim Marshall's biceps as some of the Vikings took preseason physicals in Mankato before training camp got underway in 1977.

Gallery: In August 1976, Viking Alan Page, center, and Fran Tarkenton got ready to feast on buffalo during an annual lavish dinner at Mankato training camp. Featured on the menu were buffalo, rabbit, squirrel and roast suckling pig.

Gallery: March 11, 1967 Viking Visit Some 70 boys from Twin city area YMCA branches traveled to the Viking training camp at Mankato, Thursday, to get a firsthand look at some of their football heroes in action. The trip was sponsored by the YMCA, the Vikings and the National Football League Mike Venstad (far left), 12, 916 4th Av. N., and Joe McCall, 13, 1712 8th Av. N., had a visit with Viking rookie Clint Jones on the practice field. August 10, 1967 August 11, 1967 William Seaman, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gallery: Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page hit the books in 1976. Coach Bud Grant allowed Page to practice in Mankato on weekends only while Page studied for his law degree during the University of Minnesota's summer session. Page went on to become a justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Gallery: Coach Bud Grant supervised calisthenics at the Minnesota Vikings' opening practice at Mankato in July 1976. Left to right on the ground were Roy Winston, Wally Hilgenberg, Fred McNeill and Matt Blair.

Gallery: Vikings lineman Carl Eller (81) and David Boone (71) got instructions from defensive line coach Jack Patera during practice in Mankato in 1974.

Gallery: Rookie tackle Doug Davis watched bus driver Loren Piepkorn unload the luggage in Mankato after the Vikings arrived there for the start of summer football drills in July 1966. It was the Vikings' first training camp in Mankato.

Gallery: Vikings players Bill Brown (left) and Karl Kassulke were welcomed to Mankato by businessman Bill Stevenson in April 1966 after the team announced it would move its training camp to Mankato. They had previously trained in Bemidji.

– After 52 late-summer visits from the Vikings, this south-central Minnesota city will miss the NFL team and the 65,000 fans who make the pilgrimage to training camp to get close to players and savor the hope preseason always brings of a possible championship run.

"It's just been a part of the community," said Bryan Weinhagen, general manager at Tav on the Ave a couple of miles from where the Vikings set up at Minnesota State Mankato. "Next year there's going to be a void."

At Pagliai's Pizza, a favorite on Front Street in the historic downtown entertainment district, owner Jan Downs said an emphatic yes, she will miss the team. "Absolutely. Yes, absolutely," she said. "The Vikings have been great for us."

Downs spoke at the tail end of a lunch hour Monday, the penultimate day of the Vikings' final Mankato camp. The team's annual trip 90 minutes south of the Twin Cities ends next year as the Vikings open their new training center-team headquarters in Eagan in March. The new digs will have up-to-date amenities and world-class comfort: lounges for relaxing, auditoriums to watch film, baths for physical therapy and, for the first time, their own stadium that can seat up to 10,000 fans.

The switch will make life easier for the Vikings' front office staff, some of whom who commute to Mankato several times a week during training camp. Crews won't have to spend weeks schlepping dozens of plus-sized mattresses and auxiliary refrigerators to accommodate the bodies and nutritional needs of 90 professional athletes whose weight can exceed 300 pounds.

The estimated economic impact of the 2½-week camp to Mankato is estimated at up to $5 million for hotels, restaurants and other businesses, said Mankato State University President Richard Davenport. Business owners say they welcome extra revenue, but the team's exit isn't a make-or-break thing. In the same complimentary lingo football coaches use for players, Mankato civic leaders say the intangibles also count for a lot.

Scott “Skolt” Asplund, center, and Cyrea Lynch, left, joined fans at Jake’s Stadium Pizza in Mankato. The city is losing the Vikings training camp and its ties with its favorite team.

During camp days, Jake's Stadium Pizza manager Andrew Boyer-Kern estimated an uptick in business of about 35 percent. "It's kind of fun to know you're going to busy those two weeks," he said. "People are happy. Everybody's excited for what the season will bring."

As for next year? "It doesn't mean no Christmas presents under the tree, it just means no icing on the cake," Boyer-Kern said.

Near Jake's, Jonny B's Bar and Beef is another favorite. Travis Baas shrugged off the lost revenue, saying, "Me, personally, I'm just going to miss all the fans and staff and personnel. You see the same people every year."

While camp is not as long as it once was — it used to run six weeks — the team's presence has still remained significant.

"For us it's the media exposure that we're losing that is impossible to replace," Davenport said..

The Vikings pay the university about $115,000 for housing and general expenses, which covers costs. Mankato State makes some money, however, with parking fees for camp visitors. Officials wouldn't quantify the amount.

For Davenport, the team's departure is a loss of tradition that has existed for a third of the university's 149 years. He can't change that, but he will seek a way to replace the marketing impact of the camp, maybe with more advertisements. "I can't think of anything we can do that would give us as much radio, TV and newspaper exposure," Davenport said of camp.

Mankato isn't hurting. The road to the practice field from the state highway is lined with strip malls filled with national chains and big-box stores. New subdivisions and townhouses are under construction all along the route.

Some businesses still visibly greet the team and fans. The Red Lobster has a "Welcome Vikings fans" sign as do Pub 500 and Ummies in the entertainment district on Front Street where Robin Guhlke operates Becky's Floral & Gift Shoppe.

Guhlke doesn't see extra business during camp, but she's reaped another benefit. The Vikings were a draw for her grandsons who live in Detroit Lakes. "The grandkids always want to come stay with Grandma and Grandpa because they want to go up and see" players, she said.

A block away at "Once Read Book Exchange," two shoppers in Vikings shirts browsed the shelves. Owner Mark Hustad said the used bookstore gets the family members who aren't fans, though he gets a few fans as well.

He recalled a father-son pair from St. Louis who drive up every year bedecked in purple and gold. "It was always fun seeing them every year. The son was a real reader," Hustad said.

The two browsers, Tom and Bert Burns, a husband and wife from Newton, Iowa, said this was their third year to Mankato and they will likely visit Eagan next year. Tom wore a purple T-shirt that read, "Just once before I die."

That was a sentiment shared by restaurant and bar owners who will have the game on their TVs for customers this fall. As true Vikings fans, the business owners say they'll take one for the team in the hope that this move provides the magic mojo.

"Hopefully, we can get a Super Bowl," Weinhagen said. "As long as I get one before I go out."

Boyer-Kern echoed that, saying, "A championship is what we really want."

Twitter: @rochelleolson