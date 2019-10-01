DULUTH — The man who pleaded guilty last week to starting the fire that destroyed the Adas Israel synagogue is back in jail after reportedly disobeying the terms of his release.
Matthew James Amiot was booked into the Douglas County Jail in Superior at 7:46 p.m. Monday.
A warrant was issued for Amiot’s arrest Thursday, a day after he was released from jail. He was ordered to remain at CHUM, a downtown Duluth homeless shelter, until his sentencing Oct. 25, but he missed a meeting with a probation officer and did not report to the shelter, according to the warrant.
According to a booking photo, Amiot shaved his head and beard since he was last in court.
