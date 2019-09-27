The homeless man who pleaded guilty to setting a historic Duluth synagogue on fire is wanted by police again.

A warrant was issued Thursday for Matthew J. Amiot’s arrest just two days after he appeared in court to plead guilty to setting the fire that destroyed the Adas Israel Congregation synagogue earlier this month.

Amiot, 36, was released from jail on Wednesday on the condition that he remain at CHUM, a downtown Duluth homeless shelter, until his next hearing Oct. 25.

“No fires, no trouble, no nothing,” Sixth Judicial District Judge Shaun Floerke told Amiot during Tuesday’s court hearing.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday night what conditions of his release he violated that prompted the warrant.

This week’s hearing was moved from an October date to accommodate Amiot, who had a long-scheduled housing meeting on Wednesday. He said he had been waiting three years for a chance at housing assistance.

Amiot was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor for negligently causing fires at the synagogue. Prosecutors said Amiot started clothes on fire outside the synagogue to keep warm. The flames got out of control and he spit on the fire to try to put it out. When that failed, he walked away.

Amiot faces a maximum of three years in prison on the felony charge and a year in jail on the gross misdemeanor. Prosecutors previously said they planned to ask the court for a stayed sentence, meaning Amiot will be spared jail time if he follows the conditions of his release.