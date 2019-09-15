DULUTH - Authorities confirmed the identity of a Duluth man jailed on suspicion of felony arson in a fire that destroyed a historic synagogue here last week.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a Sunday news conference that "at this moment in time, there is no reason to believe this is a bias or hate crime. This may change as the investigation progresses."

Police identified the 36-year-old suspect the day of the blaze, and he was "located, arrested and interviewed Friday afternoon," Tusken said.

Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj says Monday's fire started outside and got into the building and spread throughout the nearly 120-year-old wood-framed building.

"We found no accelerants," he said.

Officials are still not sharing many details on how the fire started. A shed on the synagogue property was the point of origin.

Rabbi Phillip Sher said there has been a huge outpouring of support and goodwill from the community this week.

He added that the first Shabbat without a home was "extremely difficult."

But, he added, "Judaism is in the heart, it's not in the building."

He declined to speculate on the suspect's motives. He is "innocent until proven guilty," he said.

Police are unaware of any previous contact between the suspect and the synagogue.

"This has been a very difficult week for this community," said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, adding that the now homeless congregation of some 40 families "will not move forward alone."

City spokeswoman Kate Van Daele said this remains an "active and open investigation."

The suspect has a history of convictions for misdemeanor crimes including trespassing, burglary and theft.

Nobody was inside the synagogue at the time of the blaze, but one firefighter was treated for injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Continue to check startribune.com for more details.