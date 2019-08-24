Mexican authorities have arrested Dylan Bennett, the 22-year-old man charged with murdering his parents in their Long Prairie, Minn., home earlier this week, after a four-day manhunt led them to his hotel in Cancun.

Bennett withdrew a large sum of cash from the couple’s bank account Monday morning and fled the country, investigators say. He was charged in Todd County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Barry Bennett, 63, a former NFL player and Long Prairie physical education teacher, and his wife, Carol Bennett, 66.

The two were found dead Wednesday in their home after a friend became concerned when phone calls and texts to the couple had gone unanswered. An autopsy indicated that they were killed sometime on Monday.

Bennett traveled to Columbus, Ohio, where he boarded a flight Wednesday to Atlanta and then to Cancun, Mexico, according to criminal charges filed Friday. His cellphone pinged in Mexico as recently as Thursday.

On Saturday morning, Bennett contacted Sheriff Steve Och just before his arrest announcing his intention to turn himself in to the FBI, authorities say.

But Mexican law enforcement captured Bennett around noon, before Och had a chance to relay that information.

Bennett remains in the custody of the FBI and will be transported back to Todd County in the coming days to face charges.

Last December, Barry Bennett reported to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office that Dylan, who had been in a mental health treatment facility, had expressed thoughts about killing his parents.

According to the criminal complaint, Barry Bennett was found dead in the home’s entryway. He had been shot multiple times. His wife, who also was shot several times, was found on the kitchen floor.

A vehicle used by their son was still at the home, the complaint said. On the car seat was an empty box for a 9-millimeter handgun, loose 9mm rounds and another box of 9mm ammunition. A car used by Carol Bennett was missing.