The Todd County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a 22-year-old man in connection with the deaths of a Long Prairie, Minn., couple earlier this week.

The bodies of Barry Bennett, 63, a former NFL player and Long Prairie physical education teacher and his wife, Carol, 66, were found Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had gone to their home for a welfare check after phone calls and texts to the couple had gone unanswered since Tuesday.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Todd County sheriff’s office at 320-732-2157 or 911. The sheriff’s office said the suspect’s vehicle has been located outside Minnesota.