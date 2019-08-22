Todd County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a suspect in the deaths of two adults found in a home in Long Prairie, Minn., about two hours northwest of the Twin Cities.

A friend of one of the victims called 911 after going to the home to make a welfare check after phone calls and texts had gone unreturned since Tuesday. The friend discovered a man’s body. When deputies searched the residence, they found the body of another adult. Investigators have released few details but said both victims died under suspicious circumstances.

The names of the victims will be released once family is notified, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Central Minnesota Violent Offender’s Task Force.

Investigators have identified a 22-year-old suspect who is believed to be driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with a license plate number BCK 487.

Investigators say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to the Star Tribune for updates.