On the night of June 25, Edina Police arrested Pierre Ramone Larsen while driving a stolen vehicle, but it’s likely not the only one he had taken.

Larsen is suspected of swiping several other vehicles along with credit cards and electronics in series of burglaries over the past few months. He was charged with motor vehicle theft, burglary and credit card fraud, according to documents filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court.

On Monday afternoon, Larsen, 28, was being held in the Hennepin County jail ahead of a court appearance set for July 28, the day he will turn 29.

Police arrested Larsen after a resident noticed suspicious activity in her neighborhood and called 911. His arrest came as police were looking into nearly 30 other burglaries that had occurred in the west metro suburb between February and June.

In one case, Larsen is believed to have stolen a vehicle from a driveway and parked it at Lake Street and Grand Avenue S. The owner got the car back and reported to police that he found a marijuana cigarette in the cupholder and a glove in the front passenger seat. The cigarette was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for DNA testing. In another case in May, Larsen allegedly took off with another vehicle and used the victim’s credit card to buy gas at a Super America. Video surveillance tapes provided by the homeowner showed Larsen was wearing the same clothing at the gas station that he was when he stole the vehicle.

In a third case, Larsen allegedly entered a home, stole a TV and credit cards while a homeowner slept. On June 25, he was driving a vehicle stolen from the 5000 block of Amy Drive, the charges state.

In post-miranda statements, Larsen admitted to the vehicle thefts and burglaries in Edina, once even telling investigators “You got me dude. I can’t lie about nothing else, bro.”

Police say most of the thefts were “crimes of opportunity,” meaning doors to homes or vehicles were unlocked. Sgt. Nate Mendel reminded residents to keep doors and windows locked and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

Edina Police say additional charges could be coming.