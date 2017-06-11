A man was found fatally shot along a well-traveled St. Paul street early Sunday, and authorities said they are looking for whoever is responsible.

Officers called to the 800 block of Rice Street about 1:40 a.m. came upon the man on the sidewalk and suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The officers immediately rendered aid and called for Fire Department medics, who arrived a short time later and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police added.

“Homicide investigators and patrol officers canvassed the area and brought several witnesses to police headquarters, where they are currently being interviewed,” a statement from police issued shortly before 11 a.m. read.

The initial investigation indicates that police “do not believe the shooting was random,” the statement continued.

The man’s identity has yet to be released. He is the city’s 12th homicide victim this year, with 10 resulting from gunfire.

Police investigators say that anyone with information about the killing should call police at 651-266-5650.