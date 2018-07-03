A man was fatally shot early Tuesday along a well-traveled street close to the University of Minnesota, authorities said, marking the second violent death near the campus this week.

No arrests in this latest death have been announced.

Shortly after 12:50 a.m., officers were alerted to shots being fired in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue, where there are several bars and a large hotel, police said.

The wounded man was already gone from the scene, taken to HCMC in a private vehicle before officers arrived, police continued.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's identity or reveal any details about what led to the shooting.

Late Sunday near the U, two men who crossed paths at a bar and clashed later a few blocks away, leaving one dead and the other jailed briefly, police said.

The two first encountered each other Sunday at Sally's Saloon. They left and ended up about three blocks away near SE. University Avenue and Oak Street, where their "altercation became physical" about 11 p.m., a statement from police read.

A police report said no weapon was used during the confrontation.

Derrick L. Geshick Jr., 27, was taken by ambulance to HCMC, where he died, police said.

Police said Geshick was from St. Paul, while the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office gave him a current address in Roseville.

The other man in the confrontation, a 20-year-old University of Minnesota student, was briefly arrested and then released pending further investigation. The man has not been charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before charges are filed.

The man "called 911 during the incident and spoke with dispatchers, and stayed on the scene until squads arrived," a statement late Monday morning from police read. "The individual continues to cooperate with the detectives."

Anyone with information about either death is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and information may lead to a reward.

Tips can also be sent to police in a text to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. Police are unable to detect who sends texts to this number.