Two men who crossed paths at a bar near the University of Minnesota clashed later a few blocks away, leaving one dead and another in custody, authorities said Monday.

The two first encountered each Sunday at Sally’s Saloon before they left and ended up about three blocks away near SE. University Avenue and Oak Street, where their “altercation became physical” about 11 p.m., a statement from police read.

One man was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died, police said. The other man was arrested.

Authorities have yet to identify the men or explain the circumstances leading up to the confrontation.

Homicide detectives have interviewed numerous people in the area, and department crime lab personnel collected evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may lead to a reward. Tips can also be sent to police in a text to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. Police are unable to detect who sends texts to this number.