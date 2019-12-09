Minneapolis police are investigating a Sunday night killing in the 2000 block of Portland Avenue S., according to police spokesman John Elder.

Officers were alerted to gunfire in the block by Shotspotter technology about 8:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers located a man in his 40s inside an apartment who had died of a gunshot wound.

A search for the shooter was continuing into the night. No other details were available.