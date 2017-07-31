A community acting teacher allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of a 10-year-old girl in St. Paul's Riverview Library over the weekend, according to the library and St. Paul police.

The incident on Saturday led police to discover that the teacher allegedly committed a similar act with another young girl on June 17 at the same library, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Both incidents, which occurred in the library's auditorium, were caught on surveillance video, Linders said. Police are trying to identify the girl from the earlier incident, and any other victims that may be out there, Linders said.

"The victim [from Saturday] and her family were very upset by what occurred, as is everyone involved in this investigation," Linders said.

Police credited the girl and her mother for reporting the incident.

"The mom believed her daughter enough to investigate, and to take action and to follow through," Linders said. "She went back to the library and she contacted the library, and thanks to her, officers were able to take the suspect into custody quickly.

"It's great that the victim spoke up and talked to her mom about what happened," he said.

The suspect was booked into the Ramsey County jail Saturday about 9:15 p.m. for probable cause criminal sexual conduct. He has not been charged.

The Star Tribune generally does not identify persons in custody who have not be charged with a crime.

According to police: The girl and four other juvenile girls were dropped off at the library about 2 p.m. to attend an acting and modeling class run by the suspect.

About 4 p.m., the victim's mother picked up the girl, and the girl said she didn't want to return to the class because "the teacher was doing weird stuff," Linders said.

The girl's mother drove back to the library and reviewed surveillance video. The video showed the girl lying facedown on a couch. The suspect allegedly sat down and put her feet in his lap, and then removed her shoes and socks, Linders said.

The suspect put the girl's feet on a pillow and then knelt on the ground next to her.

"He touched her feet and smelled her feet while masturbating," Linders said.

Afterward, the girl got up and put on her socks and shoes.

"It's under investigation whether or not she saw anything," Linders said.

It's unclear where the other students were at the time, Linders said, adding that he would not go into investigative details about what the suspect said to the victim during the alleged assault.

Police investigating the incident discovered library video showing the suspect engaging in "something very similar" to an unknown girl on June 17, Linders said.

It was not immediately known how many classes the suspect has taught in the past, and whether he had future classes scheduled.

Library Director Jane Eastwood issued a written statement Monday noting that the suspect had reserved the room for the class.

"Over this past weekend, a community-based acting class was held at the Riverview Library," Eastwood said. "This was not an offering of the St. Paul Public Library. Rather, in accordance with Library facilities use policies, an area resident reserved community space to teach a youth acting class, at which he reportedly engaged in lewd conduct in the presence of a minor. As is our protocol, the offensive conduct was reported to the St. Paul Police Department as soon as library staff became aware of the incident.

"A core function of our libraries is to provide community spaces for public meetings, educational gatherings, and other events. We have developed procedures to ensure the safety of all library patrons, especially children," Eastwood said. "This incident is unacceptable and the offending party will be banned from St. Paul Public Libraries."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5459.

