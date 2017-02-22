Gallery: Macy�s is liquidating some of the many animatronic figures and props from decades of holiday shows. More than 20 figures are currently for sale for $200 to $1,500 each. Characters from Dickens Village (1960s), the Nutcracker (1973) Harry Potter (2000) and others were put out last week. Credit: John Ewoldt, STAR TRIBUNE 2/21/17

First it was Santa’s chair and purple Lucite chairs brought in when Prince visited.

Now Macy’s in downtown Minneapolis is selling off select props and animatronic figures from the holiday shows such as “A Day in the Life of an Elf.”

With only a few weeks to go before the downtown store closes next month, Macy’s has now rolled out the animatronic figures onto the fourth floor, where for several weeks it has been selling the things that made the store go: mannequins, framed art, clothing racks, Christmas decorations, furniture and kitchen supplies from its restaurants.

Fourteen figures were originally brought out, a collection of ballet dancers, courtesans, donkeys, couples dressed in Victorian clothing, and smartly dressed mothers on a stroll with their kids. Originally priced as a set for $7,400, the artisan figures are now priced singly, ranging from $200 to $1,500 depending on condition. Prices are actually marked $400 to $3,000 but nearly everything is discounted an additional 50 percent on the fourth floor only.

Condition of the figures ranges from pristine to pitiful. Some of the figures are missing hands or fingers, while another had its feet on backward. The electrical cords are still attached, but it is not clear if the mechanisms are in working order.

Macy’s closing sale is expected to continue into mid-March. Most items are currently discounted 40 to 60 percent with some seasonal items and rugs at 70 and 80 percent off.

A figure from "A Day in the Life of an Elf" exhibit during the 2015 Christmas holiday exhibit.

Customers need to take an elevator to reach the fourth floor since the escalators are closed off.