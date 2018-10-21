A 44-year-old man with a long history of lawbreaking was caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana to Minnesota worth several hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to charges.

Jeffrey J. Lawstuen, 44, of Rochester, was charged Friday in Olmsted County District Court with three felony drug counts and illegally possessing a loaded handgun in connection with his arrest in the middle of the night in Rochester.

“We had been investigating him for a period of time as a mid-level type supplier in Rochester and it all came to fruition as he returned from California around 3:30 in the morning” Thursday, Police Capt. John Sherwin said Sunday.

Sherwin said officers located about 227 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle with a street value of more than $500,000.

Officers also have searched his home in pursuit of more evidence, the captain said.

Lawstuen remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail. Court records indicate that he is representing himself.

His criminal history in Minnesota spans his entire adult life and includes five convictions for theft, three for disorderly conduct, two each for driving under the influence, drug possession and property damage, and one each for carrying a gun without a permit and felony assault.