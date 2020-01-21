Ron Edwards, a longtime Minneapolis activist known for his decades of outspoken advocacy on social and racial justice issues, has died. He was 81.

Born in Kansas City, Mo., Edwards came to Minneapolis as a child in the 1940s with his father, who was a waiter on the Northern Pacific Railway. At a young age, he gained a reputation as an advocate for civil rights in the 1960s, and continued as the face of local activism up until his death.

He was past president of the Minneapolis Urban League and became a key figure in the effort to desegregate the all-white Minneapolis Fire Department in the 1970s. He was among the most fiery critics of police brutality, spanning decades, and was the friend of numerous black police officers.

In later years, he became a journalist-advocate, writing sharply critical columns in the Minneapolis Spokesman-Recorder, conducting a weekly Internet radio show co-hosted by Don Allen, and a weekly television program on cable television, where he would speak on various topics with no guests for an hour.

“He knew about everything and everyone, relating to African-American history and Minnesota going back to the 1940s,” said Allen.

He was full of inside information and frequently broke stories on his show before the general news media got wind of it. He occasionally called reporters with tips.

Ron Edwards at Minneapolis City Hall in 2013. The longtime civil rights activist has died at age 81.

Lisa Crockett, a friend, called New Hope police for a welfare check on Tuesday, and found that Edwards, who had not been answering his cellphone, had died.

“This is the worst thing to happen to our community,” said Crockett, who added that he had mentored her on local issues for 20 years.

