Long security lines tried the patience of travelers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's main terminal early Monday.

The chaotic lines at Terminal 1 (Lindbergh) stretched the length of the terminal after the Metropolitan Airports Commission reconfigured the checkpoints beginning Monday. The overhaul of the ticketing lobby, which ends in mid-December, is part of a $1.6 billion renovation.

"Our flight is leaving at 6:55 a.m. and I don't know how we're going to make it," said a frazzled Melanie West, of Raleigh, N.C. She had about 40 minutes to catch her flight, and wasn't close to the north checkpoint entrance.

The changes call for passengers with TSA PreCheck and Clear (with PreCheck) to use the South Checkpoint, where renovations are taking place. Everyone else was herded to the North Checkpoint, including those with Clear (without PreCheck) and Sky Priority/First class.

By 7:30 a.m. the lobby had cleared considerably.

On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called on TSA to increase staffing at MSP, saying that between 2012 and 217 passenger traffic at the airport increased 12% while the number of TSA screeners was cut by 9 percent.

Road warrior Sean Stapleton waited in line for his flight. "This is the worst I have ever seen," said the software CEO from Carver who flies over 250,000 miles a year.

"It is critical that officials do everything possible to mitigate the impact on wait times caused by this construction, particularly as MSP has seen the numbers of passengers at the airport increase," Kloburchar said in a news release.

Twin Cities chef, restaurateur and TV personality Andrew Zimmern tweeted that the lines were "literally the worst I've ever seen since the airport was built. I'm on at least 2 flight(s) a week here and NEVER seen it like this. #lordoftheflies"