Lizzo slyly boasted about fighting, running and crying “like a girl” on her 2019 album, and now she can brag about bringing positive change to the music industry like all the young women who lead the list of Grammy Award nominations announced Wednesday morning.

The former Minneapolis resident will compete against — or more like: celebrate with —the likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Lana Del Rey at the Grammy ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

A rapper and singer who went from opening slots in tiny 7th St. Entry to selling out First Avenue over a six-year run before shoving off to Los Angeles in 2017, Lizzo earned eight nominations total, including entries in all of the award show’s four biggest categories: album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist.

The song and record votes, of course, came for her DNA-tested, Minnesota Vikings name-dropping single “Truth Hurts,” which actually first came out two years ago but was added to her 2019 album “Cuz I Love You.” It proceeded to spend two months atop the Billboard singles chart to become one of this year’s biggest pop hits.

Lizzo is up against her former Upper Midwest music cohort Bon Iver in both the album of the year and record of the year categories. The main vehicle of Eau Claire, Wisc.-based singer/songwriter Justin Vernon earned those nods for “i,i” and “Hey, Ma,” respectively.

In the best new artist category — which Bon Iver won in 2012 — Lizzo joined a diverse group that includes “Old Town Road” hitmaker Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Tank & the Bangas, Yola, Maggie Rogers, the Black Pumas and Eilish.

Billie Eilish sold out the Armory in June.

A 17-year-old Los Angeles electro-pop singer who shot to fame off songs she made in her bedroom with her brother, Eilish also earned nods for album of the year (“When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”) and record of the year (“Bad Guy”).

A decade and a half removed from her own wunderkind star status — which, unlike Eilish, saw her more written off in those days — Swift not surprisingly showed up in most of the major categories with her latest mega-catchy album “Lover” and the song “You Need to Calm Down.”

After riding out a bout of tragedy that included the 2017 suicide bombing that killed 22 fans at her concert in Manchester, England, Florida-reared pop singer Grande also joined the album of the year list and several other categories with her album, “Thank U, Next.”

Other nominations in the album of the year category include Del Rey’s “Norman F*ing Rockwell,” Vampire Weekend’s “Father of the Bride,” Lil Nas X’s “7” and H.E.R.’s “I Used to Know Her.”

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

"I, I" – Bon Iver

"Norman F–king Rockwell!" – Lana Del Rey

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" – Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next" – Ariana Grande

"I Used to Know Her" – H.E.R.

"7" – Lil Nas X

"Cuz I Love You" – Lizzo

"Father of the Bride" – Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F–king Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

