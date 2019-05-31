The Gophers continue their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Women's College World Series with a game against Washington at 11 a.m. Saturday. Both teams lost their opening games in the tournament, and the loser will be eliminated. The winning team is scheduled to play again Saturday night.

Here are links that will get you to live video of the game, real-time play by play and more from Oklahoma City, where the tournament is being played:

To watch the livestream of ESPN's telecast of the game, click here.

Listen to the game broadcast here.

The in-game play-by-play and boxscore is here.

Tournament bracket, schedule and scores.

On Twitter:

Gophers softball | Patrick Reusse | NCAA softball

Questions about the tournament format and more? We have answers here.

More Star Tribune softball coverage from Patrick Reusse:

UCLA attacks Gophers early, late to win tournament opener.

U dusts off after loss, prepares for another Pac 12 power

Five Gophers players to watch.

All-America pitcher Amber Fiser is the latest ace trained by pitching coach Piper Ritter.

Gophers played a killer nonconference schedule for good reason.

First softball world series for the U? Not exactly.

Gophers are the new kids among NCAA tournament veterans