Since defeating LSU on Saturday to earn its first berth ever in the College World Series, the Gophers softball team has received a lot of attention.

On Monday, one day after the team was introduced at sold-out Target Field, Gophers senior outfielder Maddie Houlihan said the team has had conversations about “how cool” the weekend was.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Houlihan said at a press gathering. “We felt like royalty [on Sunday] with every player being introduced and Amber [Fiser] throwing out the first pitch. We felt like celebrities. So many people have reached out to us. A lot of alumni have said we deserve this.”

Now, Houlihan said, “we have to get our mind right and get ready.”

Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel said there is “something special about sharing firsts. The bonds they build. We had a good day together on Sunday. We appreciate the support. Now we’re getting rested from an emotional last two weeks.”

The Gophers will leave for Oklahoma City on Tuesday and hold a practice Wednesday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium before playing UCLA in the first round on Thursday.

At Oklahoma City, the Gophers, the first Big Ten team to reach the World Series since Michigan in 2016, will be in a four-team bracket with Pac-12 teams UCLA, Arizona and Washington. The teams in the other bracket are Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

“We have everything to gain and nothing to lose,” Houlihan said. “We’re the only team [in the eight-team field] that hasn’t been there before. Every team there is one of the best of the best.”

Freshman cleanup hitter Natalie DenHartog, who leads the Gophers with 63 RBI and is second in batting average (.374) and home runs (17), said the team’s attitude is “we are happy to be there. It is super, super exciting. But we are going to compete. This team has done a great job of just going day to day.”

The Gophers have gotten a big lift from Fiser, the junior righthander who is 31-7 with a 1.17 ERA and 339 strikeouts in 250 ⅓ innings. Fiser has allowed just 148 hits and is third in the nation in victories, fifth in strikeouts and 12th in ERA.

“[The response since Saturday] has been awesome,” Fiser said. “Once we get to practice time on Wednesday, we’ll have to focus and prepare.”

Trachsel said a tough nonconference schedule — their first 31 games were on the road — and the second half of their conference schedule prepared the Gophers for the postseason.

UCLA, the Gophers’ first-round opponent, is making its fifth consecutive World Series appearance. The Bruins (51-6) are led by pitcher Rachel Garcia, a junior who is 24-1 with a 1.01 ERA (third best in the nation), and freshman Kelli Godin, who is hitting .446 (ninth in the nation).

“They’re pretty complete,” Trachsel said. “They got the best pitching staff in the country and the best pitcher in Garcia.”

As a No. 7 seed — UCLA is the No. 2 seed — and a first-time entrant in the field, the Gophers won’t be considered one the favorites to win the tournament.

“We’re underdogs,” Fiser said. “We just have to embrace that.”

When asked by reporters Monday if she thought anyone would pick the Gophers to win the tournament, Trachsel responded: “I hope not. We operate well as an underdog.”