OKLAHOMA CITY — UCLA moved to the top of the Division I college softball ratings in the middle of March and held that spot for five weeks. The Bruins were 43-2 in early May when they dropped a game at Stanford and surrendered No. 1 to Oklahoma.

UCLA wound up rated third after losing two of three at Arizona to end the regular season. Still, there was no doubt of the superb talent on this Bruins’ team, led by ace pitcher and cleanup hitter Rachel Garcia, named this week as the National Player of the Year for the second straight season.

The Gophers faced those Bruins in their first-ever NCAA College World Series game on Thursday afternoon and were climbing uphill from the outset in what became a 7-2 loss.

UCLA’s leadoff hitter, Bubba Nickles, homered on Amber Fiser’s fourth pitch. The Gophers briefly climbed back into the game with two runs in the sixth, but UCLA jumped Fiser for four unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth — three on Aaliyah Jordan’s booming home run to right.

UCLA came into the CWS carrying the best seed — No. 2 — in the upper bracket. The Bruins will play Arizona, a 3-1 upset winner over Washington in the CWS opener, in a winners’ game on Friday night.

The defeat sends the Gophers into a losers bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday against Washington, the team that tied UCLA for the Pac-12 title at 20-4 in the regular season.

The Gophers made their presence felt Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

Washington went with Taran Alvelo as its starting (and losing) pitcher vs. Arizona on Thursday. That means the Huskies figure to come back with Gabbie Plain, a first-team All-America, for Saturday’s elimination game vs. the Gophers.

Fiser, also named as a first-team All-America on Wednesday, was matched against Garcia, 24-1 with a 1.01 ERA. There wasn’t going to be much room for mistakes for Fiser.

The Gophers’ righthander had one of those immediately — falling behind 2-0 to Nickles, getting a strike, and then delivering a pitch that Nickles hammered for her 17th home run and 70th RBI.

Those are nice power numbers for a leadoff hitter in fast-pitch.

Fiser seemed on the verge of coming apart in the second. Two hits and a walk loaded the bases with no outs, and then Kinsley Washington drew a walk to force in a second run.

Fiser rallied to keep the score at 2-0, but then the Bruins were back at it in the bottom of the third. A walk and Garcia’s single put runners on first and third, and then Pack delivered a sacrifice.

Down 3-0 after three, facing Garcia. Gulp!

On Wednesday, Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel was sitting next to UCLA’s Kelly Inouye-Perez. It was a media session for the four coaches in the upper bracket — three legends from the Pac-12, and Trachsel, a rookie at the CWS with the first-time Gophers.

“We’re not just happy to be here,” Trachsel said. “We’re going to come with our best stuff and see if we can make what we have good enough as we face the mighty UCLA Bruins.

“First time in program history. Why not try to slay the ultimate dragon?”

Good thought, but sometimes the dragon has no intention to cooperate.

Especially one that has a fiery, two-way player such as Garcia in charge. She came into Thursday batting .344 with nine home runs and 49 RBI. And in producing that 24-1 record with a 1.01 ERA, she averaged 3.8 hits allowed and 10.7 strikeouts per seven innings.

The Gophers’ first hit came with two outs in the third. MaKenna Partain split the outfielders in left-center. Partain was running so hard to get into scoring position that she slipped and fell rounding first and had to stay there.

They had another shot in the fifth, when Emma Burns was hit by a pitch. With one out, Carlie Brandt blooped a ball that seemed headed into short center, when second baseman Washington made an outstanding play.

The Gophers were starting to make contact against Garcia, and that finally paid off in the sixth. Maddie Houlihan singled and, with one out, freshman Natalie DenHartog boomed an RBI double.

Then, with two outs, Allie Arneson singled into left center, for another run, but was thrown out by center fielder Nickles on a close play at second.

Suddenly, the comfortable afternoon for UCLA and Garcia had turned tense, although not for long. They erupted for the four runs and Fiser was relieved by Sydney Smith with two outs in the sixth.