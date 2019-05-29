FIVE KEY GOPHERS
Hope Brandner: Sophomore newcomer is hitting .365 and leads the team with 19 home runs.
Emma Burns: The freshman catcher has seven home runs and has thrown out 41% of base stealers.
Natalie DenHartog: The finalist for NFCA freshman of the year is second on the team in home runs (17) and batting average (.374) and leads the team in RBIs (63).
Amber Fiser: The righthander was exceptional in five regional games, going 5-0 with a 0.78 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 36 innings.
MaKenna Partain: Second baseman leads the Gophers in batting average (.392), runs scored (a school-record 66) and stolen bases (13).
