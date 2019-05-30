The Gophers open their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Women's College World Series with a game against UCLA at 1:30 p.m. UCLA entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and the Gophers are No. 7 in the double-elimination tournament, which is being played in Oklahoma City.

Here are links that will get you to live video of the game, real-time play by play and more:

