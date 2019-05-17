The Gophers are hosts for a four-team, double-elimination regional that starts Friday with Georgia playing Drake at 6 p.m. and the U playing North Dakota State at 8:30 p.m. at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

If you're not going to the games, here's how you can keep up:

The Georgia-Drake game is scheduled to be on ESPN2; the Gophers-NDSU game is scheduled for ESPN3, the network's web based service.

To watch the game, click here and follow the links to the webstream.

You can follow the game with following play-by-play updates on the web by clicking here.

If tickets are available for purchase, they will be on the web here.

The tournament schedule and game notes provided by the university are here.

More about the Gophers and their three opponents are here.

The complete 64-team NCAA bracket is here.