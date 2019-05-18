After falling behind 1-0 in the sixth inning, the Gophers rallied to defeat Georgia 2-1 in Saturday’s NCAA softball regional, scoring the winner on a walk-off home run by Hope Brandner in the eighth inning.

Brandner pounded the second pitch of the at-bat over the fence in left-center field, moving the seventh-seeded Gophers to 2-0 in the regional. They will play at 3 p.m. Sunday. Georgia will play Saturday night against the winner of Saturday’s second game between Drake and North Dakota State, with the winner of that game facing the Gophers on Sunday.

Jordan Doggett’s home run in the sixth inning gave Georgia a 1-0 lead on its first hit of the game. The Gophers entered the seventh needing a run to tie, and MaKenna Partain delivered. With runners on first and second, Georgia pitcher Mary Wilson Avant was unable to handle Partain’s line drive up the middle, which scored Ali Lindner from second.

Brandner’s homer was her 19th of the season.

Amber Fiser got the victory for the Gophers (43-12), giving up two hits and striking out eight. Fiser (28-7) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, allowing only one baserunner on a second-inning walk. Georgia (42-18) left four runners on base, while the Gophers stranded seven.

Doggett — who had only one home run all season — launched the third pitch of the at-bat over the center-field fence, near the TV camera platform. As she rounded first base and saw the ball clear the fence, she raised her arms in triumph and appeared in disbelief, then was mobbed by her teammates in the dugout.

The Bulldogs nearly added to their lead in the seventh inning. After Lacey Fincher walked, pinch-runner CJ Landrum moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, then took third on a wild pitch. The Gophers got out of the inning unscathed when Justice Milz struck out and Savana Sikes’ pop-up was caught in foul territory.

While the rain held off, fans and players fought a persistent chill under leaden skies. Spectators showed up wearing long down coats and swaddled themselves in fleece blankets, trying to ward off 48-degree temperatures and a biting northeast wind blowing at a steady 15 miles per hour.