When junior MaKenna Partain began this Gophers softball season, she thought there was no way her team would host a NCAA regional. With the caliber of player the Gophers had lost to graduation or transfer, it would surely be a rebuilding year.

Fast-forward several months, and the Gophers won the first game at their NCAA Regional. And a Super Regional or even a College World Series berth doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

“I don’t have any doubt in that,” Partain said during the regular season. “That’s one of the first years I’ve been pretty confident in that. So it’s pretty cool to say out loud.”

The No. 7 seed Gophers (42-12) beat North Dakota State 3-0 on Friday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 1,158. They will face Georgia (41-17), who beat Drake 6-4 in eight innings earlier Friday, at 3 p.m. Saturday. The losers will play after at 5:30 p.m. ahead of another elimination game at 8 p.m.

The Gophers looked poised for a victory from the first inning. Junior pitcher Amber Fiser struck out her first batter, and ended the game with a 12 total and just three hits.

In the bottom of the second inning with junior Katelyn Kemetmueller on first base, senior Allie Arneson singled to third base. But an error pushed Kemetmueller to third. Freshman Ali Lidner then stepped up to bat her home.

North Dakota struggled with several mistakes from its third baseman, shortstop and pitched, and another error in the bottom of the fifth inning helped the Gophers double their lead. Senior Maddie Houlihan hit a sacrifice fly to score junior Carlie Brandt.

The Gophers did load the bases later in the same inning but left all three runners on the field. They did so again the next inning, and North Dakota State pitcher KK Leddy walked one run in before escaping with a strikeout the next batter.

Overall, it wasn’t the best game from either team. While the Gophers ended with six hits, they worked through the first half of the game with just one and conceded an error in the final inning. North Dakota State batted just .120 and made two errors.

Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel was leery heading into this matchup after 14 seasons coaching at North Dakota State. She recalled the Bison pulling off a few upsets in her time as a coach there, including the most recent time the Gophers hosted a regional back in 2014.

Even after besting North Dakota State, though, the Gophers still face solid competition. Georgia ranks No. 14 in the nation while Drake is No. 25.

“Yeah, they’re great from Georgia to Drake to NDSU, you’re not going to be able to take a game off,” Houlihan said earlier this week. “And you know, it’s postseason. Anything can happen.

“Why would you want it to be easy? If we’re going to come out of this regional on top, why not play in the toughest regional?”

Starting off its regional with a good result might also do more than just further the Gophers’ season. It also might help bring some credibility to a sometimes overlooked program.

“I know that we can take advantage of it,” Houlihan said earlier this week of what kind of opportunity being a highly seeded team in the tournament provides. “Prove that Minnesota softball is a big brand, and it’s a name that should be well known and deserves to have a chance to host a regional and potentially host a super.”

Georgia 6, Drake 4 (8): Ciara Bryan’s two-run homer in the bottom of the eight inning gave Georgia (41-17) a walkoff win. The SEC team had tied the score in the seventh on Justice Milz’s solo shot with one out. Alyssa DiCarlo hit a two-run homer earlier, her 22nd of the season, for Georgia. Drake (42-25) rallied for three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a one-run lead. Nicole Newman of Drake struck out nine, including her 400th batter this season and the 1,300th of her career.