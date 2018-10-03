Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican who called last week’s Judiciary Committee hearing into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh an “unethical sham,” isn’t done yet.

Now he’s taking on a pivotal moment during the hearing -- an exchange between Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Kavanaugh. Klobuchar pressed Kavanaugh on whether he ever blacked out while drinking or had events he couldn’t remember, but instead of answering, he asked the same questions of her. After a brief break in the hearing, Kavanaugh apologized to Minnesota’s senior senator.

But now Graham is saying its Klobuchar who should apologize to Kavanaugh. In an appearance Tuesday evening on Hannity on Fox News, Graham said Kavanaugh's apology is what bothered him the most. "Here's what I think: Amy Klobuchar should apologize to Judge Kavanaugh and his family for being part of a smear campaign I haven’t seen in over 20 years in politics," he told host Sean Hannity.

The Klobuchar discussion begins around the 1:37 mark.

STAR TRIBUNE STAFF