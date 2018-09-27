WASHINGTON — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar got an early chance Thursday to question Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, asking for details about the night in question.

“Can you tell us what you don’t forget about that night?” Klobuchar, a Democrat, asked during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Ford, who had already laid out her version of events, replied: “The stairwell. The living room. The bedroom. The bed on the right side of the room. As you walk into the room there was a bed to the right. The bathroom in close proximity. The laughter, the uproarious laughter. And the multiple attempts to escape and the final ability to do so.”

The exchange came after Klobuchar jousted with Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Klobuchar and other Democrats are pressing Republicans to reopen an FBI investigation into the accusations against Kavanaugh by Ford and several other women, which Kavanaugh denies; early in the hearing, Klobuchar interrupted Grassley to note that in 1991, former President George H.W. Bush, a Republican, had called for the FBI investigation to reopen an FBI investigation into his Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas following sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill.

Klobuchar and Grassley then spoke over each other, after which she was given five minutes to question Ford. She recalled her days as the Hennepin County attorney, and observed that for many years, allegations like those from Ford were often swept under the rug.

“Well, the times have changed,” said Klobuchar.

Ford said under questioning from Klobuchar that a reopened federal probe would allow her to be more helpful about the timing of Kavanaugh’s alleged assault — particularly if she could learn the period in which Mark Judge, an alleged witness to the attack, had worked at a Safeway in Potomac. Ford said earlier in the hearing that she had run into Judge at the store six to eight weeks after the assault and that he looked uncomfortable.

Ford also affirmed to Klobuchar that in a reopened FBI investigation, her husband would attest that she had named Kavanaugh as her attacker during couples therapy in 2012.

Klobuchar and Grassley clashed again when Klobuchar sought to put the results of Ford’s polygraph tests on the record. The chairman said he wants to see the underlying charts, promoting one of Ford’s attorneys to say that he wanted the person who administered the test to testify and that the request was rejected.

Grassley agreed to enter the material as evidence, with the caveat that the charts be submitted later — prompting Klobuchar to thank him but report that he hadn’t allowed the person who performed the test, or Judge, to testify.

“You got what you wanted, I’d think you’d be satisfied,” Grassley said.